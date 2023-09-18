Omega Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 1.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10,190.8% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,703.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 396,583 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

