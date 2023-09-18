Omega Financial Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SUSL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.86. 5,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,511. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.