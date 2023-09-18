Omega Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 170,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,149. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

