Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 493,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

