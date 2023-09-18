Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 1.59% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,894,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,537 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.87. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

