Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 398 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.37. 151,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,567. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

