Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 977,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.19. 48,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,748. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

