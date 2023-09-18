Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

OHI opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

