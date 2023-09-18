OMG Network Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $63.21 million and $9.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003304 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.