Organigram (TSE:OGI) Shares Down 5.4%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.27. 33,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 116,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGI. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$9.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Organigram alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Organigram

Organigram Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.18.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.12). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 137.67%. The business had revenue of C$32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.06784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.