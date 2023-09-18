Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $13.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.65. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 71,230 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

