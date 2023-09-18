Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at $646,000.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

