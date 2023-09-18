Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 322,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

