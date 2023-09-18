Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 22,024 Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 6,630.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 363,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,457 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.29. 6,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $218.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.