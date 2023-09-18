Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $71.20. 401,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

