Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,478. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

