Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBH stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.01. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $136.76 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

