Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.74. 21,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

