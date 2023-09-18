Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $2.12 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $3,285,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $3,273,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $156.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $185.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.