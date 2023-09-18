Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $2.27 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $117.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

