Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $4.21 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

