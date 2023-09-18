Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $533,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,253. The company has a market cap of $521.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

