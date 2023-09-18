Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $565,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,945. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

