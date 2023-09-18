Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,993,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,858,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance
Shares of NXTG stock remained flat at $70.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
