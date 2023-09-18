Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RYT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. 247,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.