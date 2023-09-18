Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CIBR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 336,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,346. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.