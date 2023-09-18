Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 15,170 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.90. 294,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,358. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

