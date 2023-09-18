Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $687,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. 124,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,205. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

