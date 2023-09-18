Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $918,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.37. 1,116,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

