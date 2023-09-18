Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $240.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.