Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 675 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $401,459. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.20 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.94 and its 200-day moving average is $298.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

