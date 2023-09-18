Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $143.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

