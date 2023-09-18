Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in Invesco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Up 0.4 %

IVZ stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

