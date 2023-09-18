Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,000 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $229.50 on Monday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.82. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.11 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

