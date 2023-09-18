Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $232,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

