Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 12,427 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up about 8.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $28,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 233,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

