Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.45. 19,489,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,525,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day moving average is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.