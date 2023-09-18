Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $15.05 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 4.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. 53,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,842. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.