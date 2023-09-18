Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. 328,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

