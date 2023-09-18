Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5,490.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,173,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 1,152,776 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,057,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,740 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

