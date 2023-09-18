Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX remained flat at $11.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 938,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,473. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.