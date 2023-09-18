Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.80. 640,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

