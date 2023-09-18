Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after acquiring an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $136.07. 1,002,897 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.95.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

