Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 901 Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

DJIA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 7,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

