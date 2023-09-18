PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $179.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.61.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.