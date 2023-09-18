Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pernod Ricard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$220.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

About Pernod Ricard

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at C$184.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$209.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$217.64. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of C$164.11 and a one year high of C$238.75.

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.