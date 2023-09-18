Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 8.7% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $123.24. The company had a trading volume of 169,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

