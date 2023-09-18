Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.31. 4,610,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,265,455. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

