Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.17. 456,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

