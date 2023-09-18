Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.47. 748,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,991. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.93 and its 200 day moving average is $213.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

